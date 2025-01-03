Almost 83 thousand Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection status in Austria - Ministry of National Unity

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö.

This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed joint steps to strengthen ties between the countries and consolidate efforts around key tasks - supporting national unity and interaction with Ukrainian communities abroad.

Chernyshov thanked Austria for its active position in supporting Ukraine, as well as for helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the full-scale invasion.

Read more: Austria is no longer dependent on Russian gas - and that’s good thing - Energy Minister Gewessler

"Almost 83,000 of our citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria," the minister said.

He also noted that the activities of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine are aimed at ensuring that every Ukrainian feels connected to his or her native country. Therefore, the Ministry is working with partners on programs to ensure that our citizens remain part of Ukrainian society.

Chernyshov said that he is planning a working trip to Austria in the near future to personally discuss specific needs with Ukrainians and present a roadmap of our initiatives.

Read more: Zelenskyy invites Austria to join G7 declaration of support for Ukraine and sign bilateral agreement