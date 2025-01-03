Number of wounded in Kyiv region increases to five due to "Shahed" attack

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv region on Friday, January 3, has increased to five people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region. Throughout the day, we hear air raid alerts due to the threat of an attack by enemy UAVs.

Air defense forces are working in the region. There are downed enemy targets.

Debris has fallen in open areas. No hits to residential and critical infrastructure have been recorded," he wrote.

"At the same time, we have one more wounded - a man born in 1953 sustained a shrapnel wound to the back. He is currently hospitalized," the statement reads.

Kalashnyk urged citizens not to ignore the air raid alerts. Stay in shelters until the danger has passed.

As a reminder, one person was killed and four others were injured, including a minor, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv region on the morning of January 3.