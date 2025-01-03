Johnson is elected as Speaker of US House of Representatives on second attempt (updated)

On Friday, January 3, Republican Mike Johnson was re-elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress in the second round of voting.

This is reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that during the first vote, he received 216 votes, as at least three Republicans voted against Johnson.

However, in the end, House members Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their votes in favor of Johnson, giving him the necessary 218 votes to remain speaker.

Johnson shook hands with them after they re-voted.

Because of the fragile Republican majority in the House, Johnson could not afford to lose more than one Republican vote for speaker, provided that every member of the House of Representatives was present and voted for him.

CNN adds that many Republicans have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the House Speaker.

In particular, he is criticized for failing to get a provision to raise the debt ceiling, which in November exceeded $36 trillion for the first time, included in the government funding bill.

Earlier it was reported that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, won overwhelming support from voters in the fourth district of Louisiana, securing his fifth term in Congress.