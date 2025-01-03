Invaders attack Sumy region with "shaheds", three houses damaged
On the evening of Friday, January 3, Russian invaders attacked the Sumy community with attack drones.
This was reported by the acting head of the community, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy is shelling Sumy region again.One of the starosta districts was hit. Three houses are destroyed, roofs and windows are damaged. At the scene: the gas service, the State Emergency Service, the regional power company, an ambulance. The shahids are flying again and preventing the services from working," the official said.
He added that on Saturday, January 4, a relief headquarters will be deployed to help residents of the damaged buildings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password