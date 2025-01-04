Russian troops tried to storm Vovchansk area twice, their losses per day amounted to 72 people and 67 units of weapons and equipment - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Yesterday, the enemy twice tried to storm the positions of our troops near Vovchansk. Russian occupants struck 60 times with kamikaze drones and fired 430 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Losses of the Russian army

The defense forces are adequately responding to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Thus, the enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 72 creatures, of which 24 were irreversible, and 48 were sanitary.

In addition, the enemy lost 67 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in the above-mentioned area, including:

3 armored combat vehicles

6 artillery systems;

7 vehicles;

5 units of special equipment;

46 UAVs.

In addition, destroyed:

72 shelters for personnel;

3 launch positions for UAVs;

4 ammunition storage locations;

1 storage site for fuel and lubricants.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 794,760 Russian invaders.