Occupiers launched 4 thousand strikes against Kharkiv region in 2024 - RMA

During 2024, Russian troops launched 4,000 strikes against the territory of the Kharkiv region using GABs and rockets.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of United News.

"In 2024, the enemy carried out 4000 attacks on the territory of Kharkiv region. Of these, 1500 were GABs, 500 were missile attacks," he noted.

In particular, over the past day, the occupiers used 8 guided aerial bombs, 3 Shahed UAVs, and 1 Molniia UAV against unarmed residents of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Kharkiv resident leaked information about Armed Forces to ex-partner fighting for Russia: 10 years in prison for Kharkiv woman

Syniehubov noted that under such conditions, the migration of civilians within the region does not stop. As of now, there are about 530,000 IDPs in the region, of which 200,000 live in Kharkiv.



According to him, 76 temporary accommodation facilities have been arranged for the evacuees on the basis of dormitories of educational institutions, health resorts and tourist facilities, where about 8,000 IDPs, including 1,024 children and 550 people with reduced mobility, live today.



"Supporting evacuees and ensuring proper temporary living conditions for them is a priority for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Internal Resilience Plan under the Human Capital clause," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: 2187 people wounded or killed due to Russian shelling of Kherson region in 2024 - RMA