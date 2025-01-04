ENG
Enemy has advanced to Toretsk, near Kurakhove and Novosilka - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near Kurakhove, Novosilka, and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Kurakhove, Novosilka, and Toretsk," the report says.

Просування ворога на Донеччині
Donetska region (3699) military actions (2318) Novosilka (9) Kurakhove (87) Toretske (2) war in Ukraine (2529)
