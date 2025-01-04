Day in Donetsk region: 5 people injured, 4 districts of region were under shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 17 times at localities in the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region as of the morning of 4 January, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

Numerous houses and administrative buildings were damaged in Andriivka and Bahatyr of the Velyka Novosilka district.

Pokrovsk district

In Pokrovsk, 2 houses were damaged; in Zvirove, a garage was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 1 house was destroyed and 4 damaged. In Sloviansk, 4 people were wounded and 18 houses were damaged. A person was wounded in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. In Kostyantynivka, 4 private houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 5 private houses and an industrial building were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 3 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, a multi-story building, and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In Siversk, 13 houses were damaged.

It is also noted that in total, Russians fired 17 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. 298 people were evacuated from the front line, including 42 children.