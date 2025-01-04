Some of our positions in Toretsk direction have been destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent deterioration of tactical situation - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past 24 hours, on 3 January 2025, Russian troops attacked our positions in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector and conducted offensive actions in the direction of Kucherivka, Synkivka and Zahryzove in the Kupiansk sector. The enemy was not successful.

As noted, the enemy also conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Nadia, Terny, in Makiivka, and Serebrianka forest in the Lyman sector. In the area of Lozova, the enemy used armored vehicles to support the offensive. Ukrainian troops destroyed one tank and two armored personnel carriers, and two more were damaged.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy's offensive was aimed at our positions in Bilohorivka. The enemy's attacks were repelled.

"In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the defense forces in Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, and in the Toretsk sector, they stormed our fortifications in the direction of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. As a result of the fire, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation," the statement said.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", during the day the enemy attacked our fortifications in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Zelene, Slovianka, Dachanske, Solone, Promin, and Petropavlivka in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are successfully resisting the enemy's attempts to use their numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

"In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove, in the direction of Yantarne and Dachne. Measures are underway to detect and destroy enemy assault groups that tried to infiltrate our combat formations," the report added.

In the Vremivsk sector, enemy assault groups conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Zelenivka and in the direction of Rozlyv: they were unsuccessful. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks.

Earlier, the Khortytsia unit noted that the enemy was conducting continuous assaults in the Donbas and Kharkiv region and was amassing forces for new waves.