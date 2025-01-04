Russian strike on Chernihiv: number of wounded rises to 7, rescue operation completed

The rescue operation at the site of an enemy strike in Chernihiv has been completed.

This was reported in a telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv MVA Dmytro Bryzhynsky, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the enemy attack

According to him, 7 people were wounded, 2 are in hospital, 5 are outpatients. One person died. 28 houses were damaged and 2 destroyed. Electricity and gas supply has been restored in the area of destruction.

City services and volunteer organizations continue to provide assistance to all victims.

Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on January 3

On the evening of January 3, Russian troops launched a triple missile attack on Chernihiv.

As of the evening, one person was reported dead and 5 wounded. The Russian attack damaged residential buildings in the private sector. Law enforcement officers, rescuers and medics were working at the scene. Later it became known that an associate professor at the Institute of Postgraduate Education, Oleksiy Halyonka, was killed in the attack.