Day in Chernihiv region: triple missile strike on regional center and shelling of region, there are casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 3 January 2025, Russian troops carried out 32 strikes in the Chernihiv region. There were 100 explosions in the region. To terrorize the region, the Russians use artillery, mortars, UAVs, and KABs.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds us that yesterday the enemy launched a triple attack on Chernihiv, allegedly with Iskander-M missiles.

Drone and air attacks on the region

In the evening, a settlement in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was shelled. The enemy was shooting from multiple rocket launchers. About 5 houses were damaged.

There was a UAV hit in the Koryukivka district. Windows in 4 houses were damaged. Hay caught fire.

"In the morning, we recorded a UAV strike in Chernihiv district, which caused a fire. The Russians destroyed a residential building and an outbuilding," said the head of the region.



