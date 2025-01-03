Russian missile strike on Chernihiv: Associate Professor of Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksii Halonka killed in attack. PHOTO

As a result of a triple Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Chernihiv on 3 January, Oleksii Halonka, an associate professor of the Department of Philological Disciplines and Methods of Teaching at the Chernihiv Regional Institute of Postgraduate Education named after Ushynskyi, was killed.

The rector of the institute, Anatolii Zaliskyi, told thisto Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, it is true. I received a call from Oleksii Anatoliovych's niece, Liudmila Halonka, who told me about it. He was still at work today. He is a candidate of pedagogical sciences. He had been working part-time lately," Zaliskyi said.

The deceased teacher was 72 years old.

On Facebook, Vasyl Bilohura, head of the education department of the Chernihiv City Council, said that back in March 2022, as a result of Russian shelling, Oleksii Halonka's house burned down. For almost three years, he lived in an adapted room.

Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on January 3

On the evening of 3 January, Russian troops launched a triple missile attack on Chernihiv.

One person was reported dead and 5 wounded. Residential buildings in the private sector were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

