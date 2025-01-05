ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 796,490 people (+1,730 per day), 9,686 tanks, 21,603 artillery systems, 20,119 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 796,490 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.01.25 are approximately

personnel - about 796490 (+1730) people,

tanks - 9686 (+7) units

armored combat vehicles - 20119 (+26) units

artillery systems - 21603 (+25) units,

MLRS - 1257 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1032 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21447 (+91),

cruise missiles - 3006 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 32940 (+97) units

special equipment - 3677 (+2)

