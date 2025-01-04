Border guards spotted two occupiers dragging ammunition to their shelter and attacked them. VIDEO

Border guards eliminated two occupants in southern Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

"SBGSU aerial reconnaissance spotted two invaders carrying ammunition to their hideout. The task was executed precisely: a precise strike and the 'players' were gone," the border guards said.

