Enemy is trying to develop offensive in Pokrovsk direction. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent deterioration of tactical situation - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the last day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the defensive lines of our troops in Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector and in the area of Zahryzove and Lozova in the Kupiansk sector. The enemy used armoured vehicles to support the attack in the area of Zahryzove. While repelling the attack, our soldiers damaged two enemy armoured personnel carriers.

In the Liman sector, the enemy conducted assault operations in the vicinity of Nadia, Terny, Novoyehorivka, in Makiivka, and in Serebrianka forest. They were unsuccessful.

The enemy conducted offensive actions in the Kramatorsk sector: in Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora, and in the Toretsk sector - attacked our positions in the direction of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. As a result of the fire, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures to identify and destroy enemy assault groups that tried to infiltrate our combat formations are underway.

The defence forces are resisting the enemy's attempts to use their numerical superiority and develop an offensive in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the enemy attacked in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Slovianka, Dacheske, Solone, and Novovasylivka. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed. We are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove and in the direction of Yantarne and Dachne: the attacks were repelled. The enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks.

In the Vremivsk sector, enemy assault groups conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Zelenivka and in the direction of Kostyantynopil. The enemy was unsuccessful, and the tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

Read more: Some of our positions in Toretsk direction have been destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent deterioration of tactical situation - OSGT "Khortytsia"