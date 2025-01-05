There have been almost 180 combat clashes on frontline in day. Hottest areas remain Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Enemy stormed positions of Ukrainian defenders in Kursk region 33 times - General Staff

There were 179 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Ukrainian forces repelled numerous enemy attacks. Most of them are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, in particular, dropped 72 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,410 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Svesa, Holubivka, Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region; Semenivka in the Chernihiv region; Mali Prokhody, Vovchansky Khutory, Okhrimivka in the Kharkiv region; Ulakly, Oleksiivka, Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Rozlyv, Iskra in the Donetsk region; Temyrivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat actions in the East

Two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk, with the enemy actively using bombers.

In the Kupiansk sector, four occupants attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to advance near Pershotravneve, Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, and Serebrianka forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor's offensives towards Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Solone, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks. The enemy carried out air strikes on localities. The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Sribne, Petropavlivka, Kostiantynopol, Kurakhove, and Kostiantynopolske.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attacks on our positions near Dachne and Yantarne.

The situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses in the areas of Zabych and Kozatsky islands.

Yesterday, in the Kursk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders 33 times, fired 336 artillery shells, 17 air strikes, and dropped 25 UAVs.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Siverskyi and Huliaypillia directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an enemy control center, two cannons, an air defense system, and two UAV control centers.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1730 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 7 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, 91 operational and tactical UAVs, 97 vehicles, and 2 units of occupiers' special equipment.

