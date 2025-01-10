Up to 90% of servicemen who voluntarily returned from AWOL are already serving in units - Military Law-Enforcement Service

Most of the soldiers who decided to continue their service after the AWOL have returned to their military units and are on active duty.

"Of the total number of soldiers who were assigned to reserve battalions after voluntarily returning to service from the AWOL, up to 90% have already been sent to military units," said Serhii Kuzmenko, head of the Communications Department of the Main Directorate of Military Law-Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The servicemen returning from AWOL are first sent to the reserve battalions where they have the opportunity to choose a military unit. Representatives of military units work in these battalions, providing information about services and opportunities.

"The process of returning to service is quite active," added Kuzmenko.

Kuzmenko also explained that after the order of the reserve battalion commander to enroll the soldier in the unit's roster, payments and support are resumed.

"Since the Verkhovna Rada has extended the law that allows servicemen who went AWOL to be reinstated in military service until March 1, 2025, we believe that this process will continue actively," he said.

Returning to service after AWOL

On 28 November, President Zelenskyy signed a law allowing those who went AWOL or deserted for the first time to return to service voluntarily and without punishment.

According to the law, criminal proceedings initiated in relation to criminal offences under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

It was also reported that military personnel who voluntarily return to service before 1 January 2025 will be reinstated with all social guarantees.

As a reminder, Iryna Vereshchuk recently noted that the term for voluntary return to service after absence without official leave (AWOL) may be extended.

