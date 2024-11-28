Zelenskyy signs law on voluntary return to service after first AWOL or desertion
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 12095 on voluntary return to service for those who have gone AWOL from a military unit or deserted for the first time.
This is evidenced by the bill card, Censor.NET reports.
The law provides:
- to allow servicemen who committed AWOL or deserted for the first time to return to service voluntarily. In this case, their contract will be extended;
- to resume the payment of cash and the provision of food, clothing, other types of support, benefits and social guarantees upon returning to service;
- if the military personnel who returned to service after the first AWOL or desertion, the criminal proceedings initiated against them should not be a reason for refusing to accept them for military service.
As a reminder, on November 21, the Verkhovna Rada passed Law No. 12095 on voluntary return to service for those who went AWOL from military units or deserted for the first time.
