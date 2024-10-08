VR supports draft law as whole on introduction of e-certificate of war veterans as main document

On Tuesday, October 8, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law as a whole, which provides for the introduction of an electronic war veteran's certificate as the main document.

This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 256 deputies.

"This will help improve administrative procedures and access to social guarantees. In addition, e-certificates of war veterans will reduce the time required to verify the fact of granting the relevant status to a person," he explained.

In addition, the term "trauma" has been introduced as a reason for obtaining the status of a person with a disability caused by war. Family members of a fallen soldier - the status of a family member of a fallen (deceased) defender.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructs Cabinet of Ministers to approve National Strategy of Veterans’ Policy