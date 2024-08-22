Zelenskyy instructs Cabinet of Ministers to approve National Strategy of Veterans’ Policy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the National Strategy of Veterans' Policy and the Strategy for the Formation of a System of Transition from Military Service to Civilian Life.

He stated at the 7th International Veterans Forum on August 22, and the corresponding decree was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

In his speech, the President emphasized the importance of involving veterans in public life. According to him, the veterans' policy should include support for combatants, but also "real opportunities to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, their own development, their families, their communities, and our entire state."

"To ensure this, today, by my decree, I instructed the government to approve a national strategy for veteran policy and a strategy for the formation of a system for the transition from military service to civilian life. These are documents that reflect all areas of interaction between the state and the veteran: from the initial steps in the return of a soldier to civilian life to the veteran's ability to strengthen the life of the community, region, and state," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy on operation in Kursk region: We are returning war to where Russia brought it to our land

The Decree "On Urgent Measures to Support War Veterans, Members of Their Families, Family Members of Deceased (Deceased) War Veterans, Family Members of Deceased (Deceased) Defenders of Ukraine" instructs the government to approve a veterans' policy strategy for the period up to 2030.

In addition, the document provides for the approval of a strategy for the formation of a system of transition from military service to civilian life for the period up to 2032 and a number of measures to support veterans.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is working on "Veteran+" application