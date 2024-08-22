Ministry of Defense is working on "Veteran+" application

The Ministry of Defense is working on the Veteran+ application together with other ministries.

This was announced during the VII International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Unity", Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Umierov noted that the app concerns "the provision of services by the state to veterans."

"It is already in progress, and we are applying the best international experience here. We want to create rehabilitation and support programs for the military that are present in the G7 and G20 countries. Our international partners are ready to support us in this," the minister explained.

Earlier, Umierov said that it is planned to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities of Ukraine within two years.

