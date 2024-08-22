Defense Ministry plans to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities in two years - Umierov

The Ministry of Defense plans to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities of Ukraine within two years.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister, the Defense Ministry has two major infrastructure projects.

"The first is the reconstruction of military hospitals. Our goal is to reconstruct hospitals in 12 cities over the next two years," the minister said.

He noted that the first stage of renovation: Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia; the second stage will include hospitals in Zhytomyr, Lutsk, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and Khmilnyk.

"Military medicine will be on par with our Western partners," Umierov promised.

The second project is barrier-free accessibility, and it will be implemented together with communities. The Minister noted that the project will be presented in the near future.