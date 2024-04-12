EU allocates additional EUR 5 million to upgrade Ukrainian hospitals

The EU has allocated an additional 5 million euros for Ukraine, which will be used for measures in the health sector.

This is reported by the Ministry of Recovery, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine have signed a new agreement aimed at supporting the implementation of the necessary energy efficiency measures and elimination of the consequences of hostilities, in particular in the health sector.

Read more: Borrell wants "bold decisions" for Ukraine from EU ministers: "Putin cannot be stopped by words only"

"The agreement provides for a EUR 5 million investment grant from the Eastern European Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P Facility). This €5 million brings the total grant contribution from the E5P to €9 million, complementing the current EIB loan of €300 million," the statement said.



It is expected that the grant funds will be used to repair damage, build bomb shelters, install drinking water supply stations, upgrade lighting, communication lines, and ventilation.

Read more: Ukraine will receive $138 million from US for air defense upgrade - Ambassador Brink