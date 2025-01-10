Sybiha and Kallas coordinated efforts on EU-Ukraine cooperation and international issues

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a telephone conversation with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, during which they agreed on areas of cooperation within the framework of relations between Ukraine and the European Union, as well as key issues on the international agenda.

This was stated by Sybiha in his post on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"An important call with Kaja Kallas to coordinate efforts on EU-Ukraine relations and the international agenda. I am grateful for the confirmation of the EU's strong support for Ukraine. We also discussed the Food from Ukraine initiative and other areas of cooperation to help Syria and its people," Sybiha said.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, January 7, Sybiha had a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

Read more: EU fears Trump will reverse Biden’s executive orders on sanctions against Russia - FT