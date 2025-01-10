UK imposes sanctions on two Russian oil companies

The UK government has imposed new sanctions against Russian oil companies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Britain has imposed direct sanctions against two Russian oil giants, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz.

These energy companies produce more than one million barrels of oil per day, for which, at current prices, they receive about $23 billion a year, which is more than Jamaica's GDP.

"Oil revenues are the lifeblood of Putin's military economy. We will not allow oil revenues to jeopardize the lives of Ukrainians, and we will not allow Russia to continue to fill its coffers as it continues to threaten our collective security. The fight against Russian oil companies will drain Russia's funds for war, and every ruble we take out of Putin's hands will help save Ukrainian lives," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

As a reminder, on January 10, the United States expanded sanctions against the Russian energy sector, including against shadow fleet tankers.