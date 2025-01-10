Zelenskyy thanked US for new sanctions against Russia: it significantly undermines financial basis of Russian military machine

The US sanctions against a number of Russian oilfield service companies significantly undermine the financial basis of the Russian military machine by disrupting the supply chain.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to US President Biden, his administration and the entire American people for the new package of sanctions announced today against more than 400 entities associated with the Russian energy sector. The bipartisan support of the United States is indeed very important, and we feel it well," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "these measures significantly undermine the financial basis of the Russian military machine, as they disrupt the supply chain: key Russian manufacturers, insurance companies, oil and gas service providers, 184 shadow fleet tankers, logistics facilities and third-country companies."

The president also emphasized the pressure on companies such as Surgutneftegaz, noting that it is a key financial purse for Putin himself.

"Such actions send a clear message: criminals must pay for their crimes. The less revenue Russia receives from oil and other energy resources, the sooner peace will be restored," the president said.

He emphasized that energy resources should not be used as a weapon, as Russia does. He added that instead, countries that respect international law can and should ensure a stable and reliable energy supply for the whole world.

"We are sincerely grateful for America's leadership in holding Russia accountable. I am confident that these steps will significantly reduce Russia's oil and dollar revenues, and with them its ability to continue its aggression," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on January 10, the United States imposed sanctions on a number of Russian oil and insurance companies. More than 180 tankers were also blacklisted.

