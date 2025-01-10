Occupiers launch attack UAVs against Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Friday, January 10, Russian attack drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"UAVs in the north of Sumy region - heading southwest," the Air Force reported at 8:11 p.m.

"Chernihiv region - threat of enemy attack UAVs from Sumy region," the Air Force reported at 8:32 pm.

At 9:06 p.m., the Air Force reported the following:

UAV in Chernihiv region - heading west.

UAV in Kharkiv region - heading west.

UAV in the south of Kharkiv region - heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.

UAV in the north of Donetsk region - heading for Kharkiv region.

UAV in Zaporizhzhia region - heading to Dnipropetrovsk region.

Updated information on the movement of enemy UAVs:

At 10:03 p.m., it was reported that:

UAV in Sumy region - heading for Poltava region.

UAV in the south of Kharkiv region - heading to Dnipropetrovsk region.

UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region - heading west.

UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia - heading east.

