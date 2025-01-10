198 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is active in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kramatorsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 198 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The Russian invaders carried out 10 air strikes using 18 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, the Russians used 576 kamikaze drones and fired about three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia - all the engagements have been completed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions eleven times in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks, and eight more engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 39 times near the localities of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Six battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, near the village of Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice, without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 32 combat engagements were recorded near Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces five times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have tried 61 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoielyzavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. So far, 13 firefights have taken place. The enemy is suffering significant losses - 276 invaders were neutralized in this direction today, 139 of them were irreplaceable losses. Three vehicles were also destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne, four of the engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses in this area amount to: 66 occupiers were killed, 80 wounded, and three armored combat vehicles and six motorcycles were destroyed.

The situation in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike with free-flight rockets near the village of Pшatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 22 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, and another attack is ongoing. The enemy made over 190 attacks, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions did not change significantly.