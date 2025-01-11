There are enough people in US Congress who support Ukraine. I hope there will be no suspension of military aid - Biden

The current US President Joe Biden expressed hope that Congress would not allow military aid to Ukraine to be suspended during the administration of new President Donald Trump.

"I know there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill who believe we should continue to support Ukraine. I hope and expect that they will speak up and disagree with President Trump if he decides to cut off funding for Ukraine," the current White House chief said.

Biden noted that due to the exhausting war and Western sanctions, Russia is facing economic problems. In this regard, the head of the White House pointed out the importance of not giving Russian dictator Putin any opportunity to rest and continue his aggression.

"Putin has economic problems, significant economic problems, as well as political problems at home," the US president said.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden to discuss new US sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

