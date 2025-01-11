Day in Kherson region: enemy struck at critical and social infrastructure. In Beryslav, Ruscists killed civilian

Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Poniativka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Novodmytrivka, Novotyanka, Beryslav came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day, Olgivka, Burgunka, Havrylivka, Virivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraysk, Osokorivka, Tiahynka, Dudchany, Lvove, Chervonyi Maiak, Monastyrske, Respublika, Shlyakhove, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military attacked critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 21 private houses. The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline and a private car. 2 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," the statement said.

During the night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region.

A civilian was killed in Beryslav

On January 9, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 54-year-old man. He received injuries incompatible with life.

Watch more: In morning, occupiers attacked Kherson from air, two people were rescued from rubble of house. Woman was killed in Nezlamne. VIDEO&PHOTOS