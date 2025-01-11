Sybiha about DPRK prisoners in Kyiv: Maximum pressure on regimes in Moscow and Pyongyang is needed

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on the capture of the first North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, who were taken to Kyiv.

Sybia wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The first North Korean prisoners of war are in Kyiv. Regular DPRK troops, not mercenaries, are waging an aggressive war against a European country. This directly affects the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. We need to put maximum pressure on the regimes in Moscow and Pyongyang," he emphasized.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces had captured two DPRK soldiers. They are already communicating with the SSU.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that they were conducting investigative actions with the DPRK prisoners.

Operators of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean serviceman during special operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.