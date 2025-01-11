Russian Foreign Ministry threatened US for new sanctions: Washington’s hostile actions will not go unanswered

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the new US sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

"Washington's hostile actions will not go unreacted to, it is an attempt to harm the Russian economy even at the cost of destabilizing world markets, and the future president, who has no right to lift sanctions without congressional approval, will be left with scorched earth," the statement said.

As a reminder, on January 10, the United States imposed sanctions on a number of Russian oil and insurance companies. More than 180 tankers were also blacklisted.

Following the US, the UK government imposed new sanctions on Russian oil companies.