Ruscists launched attack drones in Ukraine - Air Force

On the evening of Saturday, January 11, Russian invaders launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The first groups of enemy UAVs were spotted in the Sumy region.

"A group of UAVs in the Sumy region, moving in a westerly direction," was reported at 17:10.

"Chernihiv region, UAVs are moving in your direction from the Sumy region. In case of an alarm, go to the shelter," it was reported at 17:24.

"Group of UAVs in the southern part of the Chernihiv region, moving in the western direction," was reported at 17:52.

"The Kyiv region, attack UAVs moving in your direction from the Chernihiv region," was reported at 18:05.