The Russian Federation is trying to conceal the participation of military personnel from North Korea in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, they are being issued Russian documents.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Dmytro Lytvyn, the Presidential Communications Advisor, who was appointed by the President of Ukraine.

"The Russians are trying to hide the fact that these are DPRK soldiers and give them papers that they are allegedly from Tuva or other nations controlled by Moscow. But these... are really Koreans, they are from North Korea, and now... the goal is to show journalists so that everyone can see that these are people from North Korea, not from Tuva or Yakutia," Lytvyn said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces had captured two DPRK soldiers. They are already communicating with the SSU.

Subsequently, the SSU reported that they were conducting investigative actions with the DPRK prisoners.

Operators of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean serviceman during special operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.