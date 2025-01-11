Ukraine’s membership in NATO is not being actively discussed now, and this is great loss, because West is retreating again, - former British Prime Minister Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is not being actively discussed now, and without it, it is impossible to achieve long-term peace in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, Johnson said this in an interview with Delfi.

Thus, he emphasized that before the outbreak of the Great War, Ukrainians could not really count on NATO membership in the near future, because "the reality was that the French were very much against it, the Germans were very much against it, not to mention the Hungarians and others."

"It was not on the international agenda. There could not be an invitation to NATO for Ukraine. But the paradox is that Putin's invasion, his barbaric decision to do it, has now, I think, made it (Ukraine's membership in NATO - Ed.) a moral and strategic imperative," Johnson said.

However, according to him, the current problem is that this issue is not being actively discussed.

"I don't hear anyone saying that when this catastrophe is over, the solution should be Ukraine's membership in NATO. People have stopped talking about it. And I think that's a big, big loss, because the West is retreating again," Johnson emphasized.