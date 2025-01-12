ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8694 visitors online
News
6 188 31

Russians advance in Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Zelenove and five other settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced in Toretsk, Donetsk region. The enemy has also advanced in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Zelene and near five other settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project on the evening of 11 January, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Zelenove, near Vozdvyzhenka, Nadezhdinka, Lysivka, Solone and Velyka Novosilka," the statement said.

просування ворога

просування ворога

просування ворога

просування ворога

просування ворога

просування ворога

просування ворога

просування ворога

Read more: Ukrainian Defense Forces hold positions within Kurakhove - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Author: 

Donetska region (3762) Toretsk (231) Orikhovo-Vasylivka (1) Velyka Novosilka (39) Lysivka (5) Solone (5) Vozdvyzhenka (2) Nadiyivka (14) war in Ukraine (2641)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 