Russians advance in Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Zelenove and five other settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced in Toretsk, Donetsk region. The enemy has also advanced in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Zelene and near five other settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project on the evening of 11 January, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Zelenove, near Vozdvyzhenka, Nadezhdinka, Lysivka, Solone and Velyka Novosilka," the statement said.

