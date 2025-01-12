Captured North Korean soldier claims significant losses among North Korean troops in Kursk region - South Korean intelligence

Розвідка Південної Кореї підтверджує захоплення в полон двох північнокорейських солдатів у Курській області РФ.

South Korean intelligence confirms the capture of two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Yonhap News Agency, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

On the morning of January 12, the South Korean news agency cited confirmation from the country's intelligence service that Ukraine had captured these North Korean servicemen.

The Republic of Korea's intelligence also quoted one of the captured North Korean soldiers as saying that there were "significant" losses among North Korean soldiers in Russia.

"(We) will continue to share information related to North Korean prisoners in close cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said.

Read more: Russian Federation is trying to hide DPRK military’s participation in hostilities against Ukraine, - presidential adviser Lytvyn

The Ukrainian agency added that the wounded North Korean soldiers are not in critical condition.

Recall that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces captured two North Koreans. They are already communicating with the SSU.

Later, the SBU reported that they were conducting investigative actions with the captured North Koreans.

It was also reported that operators of the tactical group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean serviceman during special operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Нагадаємо, раніше президент Володимир Зеленський повідомив, що Сили оборони захопили в полон двох КНДРівців. Вони вже спілкуються з СБУ.