Russians unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions in direction of Kozacha Lopan, their losses per day amounted to 55 people and 53 units of equipment - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain the onslaught of the Russian occupation troops.

This is stated in the report of the OTG "Kharkiv" as of January 12, reports Censor.NET.

Over the past day, Russian terrorists once unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of Kozacha Lopan. The Russian occupiers carried out 45 strikes with kamikaze drones and carried out 266 shelling of the positions of the defenders of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian Federation

The defense forces continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. Thus, the enemy's losses over the past day amount to 55 units, of which 12 are irretrievable, and 43 are medical.

Also, in the indicated direction, the enemy lost 53 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, in particular:

6 cars;

5 units of special equipment;

42 UAVs.

In addition, 43 shelters for personnel were destroyed.

