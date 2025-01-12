ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8459 visitors online
News Photo
5 830 25

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 808,250 people (+1750 per day), 9756 tanks, 21,839 artillery systems, 20,289 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 808,250 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 12.01.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 808250 (+1750) people,

tanks - 9756 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20289 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 21839 (+22) units,

MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1042 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 22021 (+63),

cruise missiles - 3018 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 33598 (+64) units,

special equipment - 3694 (+2)

Watch more: In Kursk region, hand and foot of Russian invader appear in middle of field of flames. VIDEO

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Armed Forces HQ (4065) liquidation (2407) elimination (5088) war in Ukraine (2641)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 