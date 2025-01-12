Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 808,250 people (+1750 per day), 9756 tanks, 21,839 artillery systems, 20,289 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 808,250 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 12.01.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 808250 (+1750) people,

tanks - 9756 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20289 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 21839 (+22) units,

MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1042 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 22021 (+63),

cruise missiles - 3018 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 33598 (+64) units,

special equipment - 3694 (+2)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.