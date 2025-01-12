Command post of 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of Russian Federation in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, was hit - General Staff

Today, on 12 January 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted another precision air strike on the command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation located in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, this operation is a continuation of a series of fire attacks on the command posts of the occupation forces in the Donetsk sector.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate a high level of coordination and professionalism in identifying and destroying key facilities of the enemy's command and control and military infrastructure," the General Staff emphasises.