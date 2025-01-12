Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 11,760 occupiers and 1,742 pieces of enemy equipment over week. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 11,760 Russian invaders and 1,742 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk in Telegram.

"During the week from January 05 to January 12, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 11760 personnel," the statement said.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

70 tanks;

170 armored combat vehicles;

236 artillery systems;

3 MLRS;

10 air defense systems;

658 units of vehicles;

17 units of special equipment.

Read more: Zelenskyy: 60 thousand Russian troops are in Kursk direction, some of them were redeployed from Kharkiv region

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed at least 4 enemy missiles and 574 UAVs.