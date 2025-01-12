Ruscists shelled Kherson: power grid damaged, there are blackouts

On the afternoon of January 12, 2025, Russian troops fired on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the shelling damaged the power grid.

"The district is partially without electricity - about 22,900 metering points are de-energized.

Emergency repair works are already underway. We will inform about the power supply to consumers later," emphasized Mrochko.

