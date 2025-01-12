ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8694 visitors online
News
403 0

Ruscists shelled Kherson: power grid damaged, there are blackouts

Power outage in Kherson

On the afternoon of January 12, 2025, Russian troops fired on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the shelling damaged the power grid.

"The district is partially without electricity - about 22,900 metering points are de-energized.

Emergency repair works are already underway. We will inform about the power supply to consumers later," emphasized Mrochko.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists killed woman in Pokrovsk, another was injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Kherson (1147) electric power (468) energy outages (165) Khersonska region (2088) Khersonskyy district (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 