EU to discuss lifting sanctions against Syria in late January, - Kallas

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels at the end of January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Yle, this was reported by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

As noted, Kallas said this during a trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a conference on the situation in Syria will be held.

Thus, Callas said that EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels at the end of January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria.

"We are working to ensure that by then we can actually make a decision on this issue," she said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States had eased sanctions against Syria in order to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.