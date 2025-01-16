Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 814,150 people (+1,480 per day), 9,791 tanks, 22,015 artillery systems, 20,368 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 814,150 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.01.25 are approximately

personnel - about 814,150 (+1480) people,

tanks - 9791 (+11) units

armored combat vehicles - 20,368 (+20) units

artillery systems - 22,015 (+40) units,

MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1046 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22,503 (+120),

cruise missiles - 3,049 (+31),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,132 (+137) units

special equipment - 3,697 (+1).

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.