Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 814,150 people (+1,480 per day), 9,791 tanks, 22,015 artillery systems, 20,368 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 814,150 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.01.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 814,150 (+1480) people,
  • tanks - 9791 (+11) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 20,368 (+20) units
  • artillery systems - 22,015 (+40) units,
  • MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 1046 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22,503 (+120),
  • cruise missiles - 3,049 (+31),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,132 (+137) units
  • special equipment - 3,697 (+1).

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

