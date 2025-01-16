"I appeal to US: do not provide assistance to Ukraine until military leadership is changed" - "servant of the people" Bezuhla

MP from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla calls on the United States to stop providing assistance to Ukraine until the military leadership is replaced and defense planning is implemented.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the MP's post on Telegram.

"If our leadership does not hear this / does not dare, I appeal to the United States as a major donor and ally: insist on rethinking military management in the Ukrainian army, do not provide us with assistance without it. Demand the replacement of the military leadership, the introduction of defense planning, proper planning of combat operations, analysis of the actions taken and evaluation of their effectiveness," the MP wrote.

Bezuhla emphasized that without the above, there is no point in continuing, which in such circumstances looks like utilization.

Watch more: Aircraft maintenance technicians are being transferred to infantry: soldiers say there is threat to defense of sky. VIDEO

"Ukrainians can and do fight, but they probably cannot overcome their backward military pseudo-elite without your help. Please help. This is the key point," summarized the MP.