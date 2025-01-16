ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10020 visitors online
News
1 038 0

Italian Defense Minister Crosetto arrives in Kyiv

Italian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

On January 16, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine.

The embassy said that Crozetto will hold a number of institutional meetings in Kyiv.

Read more: British Prime Minister Starmer arrived in Ukraine

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Author: 

visit (505) Italy (261)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 