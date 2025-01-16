Italian Defense Minister Crosetto arrives in Kyiv

On January 16, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Italian Embassy in Ukraine.

The embassy said that Crozetto will hold a number of institutional meetings in Kyiv.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.