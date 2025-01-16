ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10020 visitors online
News War
20 221 22

Explosions occurred in Kyiv: UAV wreckage fell in five districts of capital (updated)

Explosions occurred in Kyiv. Air defense is operating

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. Air defence forces are operating.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of an enemy UAV attack on Kyiv from the east.

"Air defence forces are operating in the centre of the capital," said Mayor Klytschko.

Later, the head of the KCMA, Tkachenko, said that a car was damaged as a result of the UAV debris falling in Solomianskyi district. There were no casualties.

Debris was also reported falling in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. There was minor damage to the facade, no injuries.

As of 2:55 p.m., debris was also reported in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

Read more: Russians launch strike UAVs from several directions - Air Force (updated)

Author: 

war (1072) Kyyiv (2294) shoot out (14421) Air attacks (547) war in Ukraine (3509)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 