UN plans to attract over $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025 - Shmyhal

The UN plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. This is provided for in the plan approved by the organization.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal wrote about this.

"We discussed its implementation with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi," he said.

According to Shmyhal, this is the UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Ukraine in 2025. They also talked about existing and new support programs. In particular, he drew attention to the following priority projects:

providing drinking water to communities in the South of Ukraine,

demining,

alternative sources of heat and energy,

housing rehabilitation and shelter construction,

business development programs.

"We expect that all assistance programs for Ukrainians will continue, and we also look forward to the UN's significant contribution to humanitarian demining in Ukraine this year, in particular by launching new programs and projects," the statement said.

Shmyhal also added that the UN has allocated $492 million for this heating season. In 2024, 8.5 million Ukrainians received various types of assistance from the UN.