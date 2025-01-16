Ruscists hit Kharkiv with Molniia UAV: three injured, cars damaged

In the afternoon, on January 16, Russian invaders struck at the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the fall of the UAV in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, there are three victims. Information about the damage is being clarified.

According to him, hit was on the roadway. Four cars were damaged.

The attack on Kharkiv was carried out by Russians using a Molniia UAV, Terekhov added.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the RMA, noted that medical workers are providing assistance to the three victims.

"Two men and a woman were hospitalized in a medical facility as a result of a UAV strike in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv," he later said.

