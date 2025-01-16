Consequences of Russian attacks on Donetsk region: 15 people injured, houses, administrative buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 16 January, Censor.NET reports.

The Volnovakha district

In Kostiantynopol of the Velykonovosilkivka district, 2 people were wounded.

The Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, an enterprise, an administrative building, and a house were damaged. A person was injured in Chernihivka in the Dobropilska district, an enterprise, an administrative building, and a house were damaged; an administrative building was damaged in Shevchenko.

Kramatorsk district

A house in Lyman was damaged, and 3 more in Droysheve. In Kramatorsk, 10 people were injured, 18 multi-story buildings, 3 educational institutions, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. A person was wounded in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. A house and a power line were damaged in Kostiantynivka, a person was wounded in Stinky, 2 houses were damaged, and a house was damaged in Popasna.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 11 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

It is also reported that 257 people, including 13 children, have been evacuated from the frontline.



